Tom Brady was the biggest free agent on the NFL market this offseason and while he hasn't formally announced it, it's pretty well known that he will be signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the NFC South. This is a huge move that will see the quarterback take on Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints, twice per season. This should certainly be enough to excite you as the aging quarterbacks are two of the best to ever play the game. As of right now, the Buccaneers contract is unknown in regards to length but he will be paid $30 million per season.

According Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the original belief was that Brady wanted to play alongside Antonio Brown, who has had quite a few off the field issues as of late. Now that Brady is on the Buccaneers, that notion is still being considered as Brady still has regular contact with the wide receiver.

If the Buccaneers were to sign Brown, there would be numerous factors at play. For instance, the NFL has yet to conclude its investigation into Brown's sexual assault allegations. There is a chance Brown could be suspended for a significant amount of time which would discourage any team from taking him on.

