Antonio Brown was the gift that kept on giving this past NFL season and he only played in one game. That game was with the New England Patriots where he even caught a touchdown from none other than Tom Brady. Brady has been a huge advocate for Brown over the past few months and with Brady going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there were reports that Brady wanted to bring AB with him.

While this would have been wishful thinking for Bucs fans, it is becoming apparent that this won't be happening. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers and head coach Bruce Arians are not interested in the troubled wide receiver. The Buccaneers already have an elite receiving core and there is no point adding Brown even if he were to come at a discounted price.

This will certainly come as bad news for all of the AB fans out there but it makes sense, all things considered. There are still plenty of teams in the NFL that could use his services right now so there is no point harping on the Buccaneers. Besides, Brown still needs to await approval from the NFL before he can even be reinstated.

