Antonio Brown has had a tumultuous year but that hasn't stopped him from living his life and trying to make things right. Things got particularly bad for Brown when he was kicked off the Oakland Raiders. He signed with the New England Patriots but was eventually released after a bevy of sexual assault allegations came to the surface. In the aftermath of these allegations, Brown had a few months where he couldn't get out of the news. One story that has followed AB around is the treatment of his baby mother, Chelsie Kyriss.

The two have had a topsy turvy history and just a few months ago, Brown was trying to have Kyriss evicted from his home. He even threw a bag of dicks at her. Now, it seems like the two have reconciled. In a recent post on his Instagram story, Brown revealed that he proposed to Kyriss and based on their embrace, it appears as though she said "yes."

Considering their history, this move is definitely a huge surprise. Regardless, you can't help but feel happy for Brown who has been through a lot over the last 12 months. He has been taking many steps to repair his relationships with those close to him, as well as former teammates. Needless to say, Brown is taking multiple steps in the right direction.

With free agency on the way, perhaps we will see him on a new team, in the not so distant future.