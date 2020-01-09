Antonio Brown is reportedly back in court, this time over issues with the mother of his child, Chelsie Kyriss. According to The Blast, Brown sued Kyriss back in December for refusing to leave his Fort Lauderdale estate, despite the fact that she was served an eviction notice.

However, she has refused to leave and now AB is hoping that a Florida judge will grant him a default judgement, forcing Kryiss to pack her bags once and for all. Per court documents obtained by The Blast:

Brown said he “repeatedly demanded that Defendant vacate the subject property and surrender possession of the subject property to Plaintiff but, to date, Defendant refuses to do so and Defendants continues to remain in, occupy or otherwise possess the subject property without consent of Plaintiff…”

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

While Brown's battle with Kyriss rages on, it appears that he has happily moved on with former Young Money singer, Stephanie Acevedo. Of course, AB's love life is only only one of the reasons that he has remained in the news since departing from the NFL.

In addition to his attempts to get back in the league, Brown is also angling to get in the boxing ring with Logan Paul. Click here for more details on that whole ordeal.