Antonio Brown was cut by the New England Patriots on Friday afternoon, less than two weeks after signing with the team following his fallout with the Oakland Raiders.

Brown's off the field issues, including numerous sexual assault allegations, continue to pile up and there's a real chance that the All Pro receiver won't play in the league ever again.

Immediately after the news broke, AB took to twitter with several tweets, one of which included a photo of Nipsey Hussle along with the quote, "Sometimes people try to destroy you precisely because they recognize your power; Not because they don't see it, but because they see it and they don't want it to exist." He later added, "The Marathon Continues," and proceed to thank the Patriots organization in a series of tweets.

The Patriots issued the following statement on Friday afternoon: “The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”

In his lone game against Miami - and likely his last game of the season, possibly his career - AB caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.