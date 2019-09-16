Antonio Brown has come under fire the past few weeks thanks to his numerous antics while under the direction of the Oakland Raiders. Now, Brown is with the New England Patriots and as soon as he signed with them, he was accused of sexual assault by a former trainer. AB and his agent have come out and denied the allegations but now, he is being accused of even more indiscretions.

A bombshell article was written by Sports Illustrated today which detailed some of the problems Brown has faced over the last few years. In the article, there was an interview with an anonymous woman who says she was commissioned by Brown to paint some artwork for his home. The woman claims she is not seeking any financial damages from Brown but wants his behavior to be put on blast for being inappropriate.

Mark Brown/Getty Images

“He was flirty with me but I paid him no mind because I was there on business, plus, I had already seen him with multiple girls in the short time I was with him,” the woman alleges. “I was about 40% done on the second day, and I’m on my knees painting the bottom, and he walks up to me butt-ass naked, with a hand cloth covering his [penis] and starts having a conversation with me.”

Brown and his team have yet to comment on these recent allegations although a statement is probably coming soon. There were some pretty big revelations in SI's story so it will be interesting to see how this all develops throughout the week