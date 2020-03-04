Antonio Brown has had a wild year. It was almost 12 months ago to the day that the Oakland Raiders traded for Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Eventually, Brown would overstay his welcome in Oakland thanks to numerous antics that left the team scratching their heads. From there, Brown went to the New England Patriots where he only got to play one game. Now, Brown's NFL future is in jeopardy although he remains optimistic that he can eventually find his way back into the NFL.

Recently, it was reported that Tom Brady is trying to become a package deal with Brown. He loves the wide receiver and wants him on his next team. Brown is well-aware of this and took the opportunity to post a cryptic photo on IG which depicts him alongside Brady. He also used the caption "Christopher Walkings" while paying homage to Pop Smoke.

It remains to be seen whether or not a team would really want to sign Brown, especially after everything he has done over the past few months. Regardless, if it's the only way you can get Brady on your team, it's certainly something you would have to consider doing.

With this in mind, what team would you like to see Brown play for next?