Tom Brady's free agency decision will likely have a domino effect around the league, as the New England Patriots and QB-needy teams around the league await to see what lies ahead for the six-time Super Bowl champ. Wherever Brady does end up, rumors are swirling that disgraced Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown may follow. That is, of course, assuming AB is eligible to play.

According to a report by ESPN, two sources close to Brown maintain that he and the longtime Patriots signal-caller have remained in contact with hopes of teaming up together again in 2020. Per ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler:

“Ready for a wild audible? Two people close to Antonio Brown — yes, that Antonio Brown — told us Brady keeps in consistent contact with Brown and has told Brown he wants to play with him wherever Brady goes next. According to one of Brown’s attorneys, Brady has told Brown to keep mentally and physically strong so the two can reunite on the field at Brady’s next stop. Anything concerning Brown should be taken with not a grain but a bucket of salt at this point, but it does seem as if Brady and Brown formed at least some level of connection in their incredibly brief time together in New England.”

Brown's run with Brady lasted all of 11 days last season, but the duo still managed to connect for a touchdown in AB's lone game as a member of the Patriots. Assuming Brady leaves New England, reports suggest that the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders are the frontrunners, and we all know how Brown's brief tenure with the Raiders played out. So... Brady and Brown in LA?