Antonio Brown's relationship with Tom Brady has been a bit of a slippery slope over the past couple of years. After Brady gave Brown a second chance in New England, he eventually squandered it and was out of a job for a full season. Back in 2020, Brady helped give Brown yet another chance, this time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and in the end, Brown was able to get a championship out of it.

Unfortunately, everything blew up in Week 17 of this season as Brown threw a tantrum and walked off of the field. Brown was consequently cut from the team, and then in the ensuing media tour, he had some choice words for Tom Brady, which probably angered the QB, and rightfully so.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Since that time, Brown has apologized for his actions, and it is clear that he is ready to move on. In fact, Brown was recently interviewed by the paparazzi about Brady's retirement, and according to TMZ, Brown had an interesting response. Simply put, AB doesn't think Brady is going to stay retired. The wide receiver knows just how elite Brady still is, and he thinks a return might either come this season or next.

Brady's retirement has received a ton of scrutiny from his former teammates and even those in his circle. So much so that most people think he will come back and that his retirement was simply a miscalculation.

Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

[Via]