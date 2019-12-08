The saga of Antionio Brown continues. The controversial wide receiver released an apology letter online this weekend, attempting to appeals to the powers that be to get his job back. After trashing the NFL, alluding to himself being a slave, and making other questionable statements, it's no surprise that his apology fell on deaf ears. "First and foremost, I’d like to apologize to my family, friends and anyone who I offended," he wrote in an Instagram post. "Over the years I was met with challenges and I can honestly say I didn’t handle those challenges in the manner that I should have. Over the past few weeks I’ve had the opportunity to think about everything that’s transpired and I am deeply sorry to all who I’ve offended."

The New England Patriots, the team Brown was cut from last, doesn't seem to care about the public apology. Sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter that New England will not look into re-signing the wide receiver despite their recent struggles at the position. Although the Patriots desperately need additional offensive weapons for their playoff run, they refuse to re-sign the wideout.

Once the NFL concludes its investigation in the sexual misconduct charges that Brown has gotten, he expects other teams to re-sign him in a hurry. "There are teams out there that would love to sign him once [his case] is resolved," stated Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, who claims he has maintained regular contact with a handful of teams regarding signing Brown.