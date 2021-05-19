Antonio Brown found a home with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season and he immediately made an impact. In fact, the Bucs won the Super Bowl with Brown on the roster and the wide receiver even scored a touchdown in the Super Bowl, cementing his role with the team. Going into next season, the Bucs are ready to bring AB back into the fold, although according to head coach Bruce Arians, there is something holding back a potential deal.

“He has to pass the physical,” Arians told the Pewter Report podcast. Essentially, Brown needs knee surgery, which is happening in the near future. “Hopefully we’ll have a scope on Tuesday, he’s getting his knee cleaned out, and everything will work out fine. It’s just a matter of a physical.”

Despite all of this, Arians acknowledged that he does want Brown back on the team and that they will do everything possible to make that happen.

“We wanted AB back,” Arians said. “He was a model citizen the whole time he’s been here. We wanted him back and he’s never had surgery in his life. It’s just a matter of [getting a] physical done. I wanted him back the whole time.”

Needless to say, the Buccaneers are ready to do some damage next season and if they get a healthy AB back, then it's going to be recipe for success.

