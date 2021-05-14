Antonio Brown faced a lot of troubles in 2019 and the early stages of 2020. One of those issues came from the assault of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief charges he received after reportedly roughing up a moving truck driver. Brown pleaded no contest to the charges and he was hit with probation and 100 hours of community service. While the incident happened over a year ago, the truck driver, Anton Tumanov, is now taking Brown to court in a civil suit.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Tumanov "continues to suffer severe bodily injuries, pecuniary losses, and mental anguish" from the incident. As a result, he is seeking upwards of $75,000 as a way to make up for the damage that was caused.

At the time of the incident, Brown was refusing to pay $4000 for his services although that was eventually resolved. Now, Tumanov is claiming that Brown has yet to pay the $900 required to fix the moving truck, which was dented as a result of Brown's actions. It's also noted that Brown and his trainer roughed Tumanov up, which is what ultimately led to the "mental anguish."

This is an ongoing case so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

