JuJu Smith-Schuster and Antonio Brown were a dynamic duo on the Pittsburgh Steelers not too long ago but these days, they do not have much of a friendship. In the midst of Brown's exodus from Pittsburgh, he had a very public fallout with JuJu, where he called the wide receiver a bum and had even more harsh words on social media. Since that time, Brown has moved on to Tampa Bay and even won a Super Bowl, all while JuJu remains with the Steelers.

While appearing on The Michael Irvin Podcast, JuJu was asked about his relationship with Brown and how he feels about the star receiver. As Smith-Schuster explains, he wishes he could talk to AB and patch things up, but the receiver actually blocked him on every single platform, which has made it impossible for JuJu to reach out in any capacity.

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

"Honestly bro, if I could reach out I would, but I can’t," Smith-Schuster said. "He’s blocked me on all social media from Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter ... my phone number. And we just live our lives."

Needless to say, Brown wants nothing to do with JuJu, which is pretty unfortunate as their situation could have most certainly been resolved. For now, however, both men will continue to focus on their own careers, and help their teams achieve football glory.