No one has dominated the sports news cycle more over the past month than Antonio Brown. It's almost impossible to find a concrete place to begin with Brown although his helmet grievances are probably a good start. Brown was upset over a new NFL helmet rule and filed two separate grievances against the league although both were quickly shot down. From there, Brown got into an altercation with Raider GM Mike Mayock and found himself without a team. That's when he was signed by the New England Patriots and was even accused of sexual assault and rape by a former trainer, that very same week.

Now that we've got you caught up, Brown is focusing his attention to Sunday's Patriots game against the New York Jets. This afternoon, Brown spoke to the media for the very first time since signing with the team and fielded a respectable amount of questions.

As you can see from the video, Brown talks about how happy he is to be playing with Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, while also saying he's still learning the playbook. Brown was asked about his eligibility for Sunday and based on his answer, his primary focus is football right now.

It's been a whirlwind last few weeks for AB and we'll certainly be watching and following along to see how this all turns out.