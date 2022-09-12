Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has apologized for a recent post on social media which has been deemed homophobic. In a tweet on Sunday, Edwards admitted his controversial comments on his Instagram Story were "immature, hurtful, and disrespectful."

"What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry," Edwards wrote. "It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!"



Harrison Barden / Getty Images

In his controversial post, Edwards had filmed a group of shirtless men on the sidewalk remarking, "Look at these queer ass n****s, man. Look at the world I came to."

The Star Tribune's Chris Hine reports that Edwards could face a fine from the NBA based on precedent. Back in 2021, the league fined Kevin Durant $50,000 after actor Michael Rapoport shared screenshots of offensive and derogatory statements the Brooklyn Nets star had made toward him. Rajon Rondo and Kobe Bryant have also both been fined for using anti-gay slurs during games.

The 21-year-old is entering his third season in the NBA, after averaging a career-best 21.3 points, 3.8 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game in 2021-22.

Check out Edwards' recent apology below.

[Via]