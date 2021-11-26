Anthony Edwards has been playing tremendously well for the Minnesota Timberwolves since coming in as a rookie last season. In the eyes of many, he should have won rookie of the year over LaMelo Ball, although, in the end, the league decided to go with the bigger name. Despite this, Edwards has remained motivated, and this season, he has been a big reason behind the T-Wolves' success, and their latest five-game winning streak.

Last night, Edwards led the team to a comeback victory against the Heat, and it came with a bit of snippiness. In the clip below, you can see Jimmy Butler yank the ball out of Edwards' hands following a call from the referee. The ball was supposed to go the Heat, and Butler got a little impatient. Afterward, Edwards gave him a bit of a shove, which then led to some theatrics after the whistle.

Today, Edwards spoke out about the incident and how there is no bad blood between him and Butler. As Edwards explained, he doesn't like to feel rushed, and he certainly doesn't like being punked for no reason.

“I just don’t like when people yank the ball out of my hands. It’s not that serious. The ball gonna get to the ref. It gotta get to the ref. You yanking it out of my hands won’t make it any faster,” Edwards said. “So, he took the ball out of my hands, and I was just like, ‘Come on, bro. It ain’t that serious… I just felt like I had to let him know, ‘Chill.'”

In the end, the T-Wolves got the last laugh as they ended up winning the game in close fashion. At this point, Edwards seems destined for superstar status, and if he continues to show out, he'll be in an all-star game sooner rather than later.