When the Los Angeles Lakers added Anthony Davis to their roster last season, many felt like the team had immediately become title contenders. In the end, this certainly turned out to be the case as they finished first in the Western Conference all while winning an NBA title in the process. The Lakers were downright dominant in the postseason and it only makes sense that Davis was rewarded handsomely for his efforts.

Yesterday, Davis put pen to paper on a five-year, $190 million deal with the Lakers, that will keep with the team until 2025. Now, AD and LeBron James will be a dynamic duo for years to come. Following his big contract, Davis spoke to Spectrum Sportsnet about the deal and why he wanted to be back with the purple and gold.

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“I just wanted to take the process one day at a time,” Davis said. “Obviously winning the championship with L.A. was very great. The team Rob (Pelinka) put together, and Jeanie (Buss) put together, and Linda (Rambis) and all the people in the front office was amazing, and we did something special. Especially with everything going on in 2020. I don’t think there was a doubt that I was gonna come back, it was just trying to figure out the logistics and what was best for me and my family, and I was able to get a deal done today.”

Now, the Lakers are heading into next season as the favorites and if AD can stay healthy, perhaps he will be on track for MVP contention. Either way, it's an exciting time to be a Lakers fan.

