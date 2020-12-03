One of the biggest stories coming out of this free agency has been about Anthony Davis. Considering the fact that he was a major part of the 2019-20 championship Lakers squad, it was almost a given that AD would be returning to the team in the offseason. However, it took a while for the deal to be announced. Finally, this morning, the basketball gods blessed LakerNation with some incredible news, revealing that Davis had locked himself down for the next five years in purple and gold.

After LeBron James announced his big new deal with the Lakers, signing a 2-year max contract with the team, Anthony Davis knew it was his time to come with his own great news.

After much speculation, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed that Anthony Davis is finalizing a 5-year, $190 million max contract to stay with the Lakers.



Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As you know, AD and LeBron make up one of the fiercest duos on the court, and teams will definitely need to prepare for the worst when they face them in the coming season.

This is just the latest addition for the Lakers, who have been making moves this offseason. The front office completed trades and signings for Montrezl Harrell, Dennis Schroder, Wesley Matthews, and more key players that will surround the two stars with talent bursting from the seams.

Do you think the Lakers will repeat this year?