Anthony Davis' addition to the Los Angeles Lakers turned out to be the determining factor in which team would go on to win the NBA championship last season. Davis and LeBron James' chemistry led to some unreal highlight plays, all while the team cruised to a championship in the Orlando Bubble. Heading into this offseason, Davis became a free agent although it was quite clear that he was going to come back to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Yesterday, LeBron signed a two-year, $85 million extension with the Lakers, and with his new contract in mind, many were waiting for Davis to follow suit. This morning, that's exactly what happened as the Lakers superstar signed a five-year deal worth $190 million. Now, Davis will be a Laker until 2025, which means he and LeBron will still have plenty of years together.

The Lakers have made some massive moves throughout the offseason, including trading for Dennis Schroder. They've even signed the likes of Montrezl Harrell and Marc Gasol, which are signings that have ultimately improved the team's depth. Coming into next season, there is no doubt the Lakers are the favorites.

Of course, Lakers fans were over the moon about Davis' signing and let their feelings be known on social media. Below, you can see exactly what fans had to say.