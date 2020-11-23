Free agency has been full of surprises thus far, especially when it comes to the Los Angeles Lakers. So far, the team has seemingly gotten better as they have added the likes of Wes Matthews, Marc Gasol, Montrezl Harrell, and even Dennis Schroder. They have also lost players like Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard although for now, it seems like the team will be just fine. They also traded Danny Green to the OKC Thunder who then flipped him to the Philadelphia 76ers for Al Horford.

On Sunday night, Green seemingly leaked some massive Lakers news as he went on his IG Story and posted a picture of Anthony Davis, saying "He like dat!!! Congrats King." Of course, many fans felt like this was an indicator that AD had signed his extension with the Lakers, although Green quickly realized his error and took the IG story down.

AD is fully expected to re-sign with the Lakers although the terms of the deal are still being debated between him and the team. Davis has signaled that he doesn't want to sign a contract at max-length, as there is no guarantee this Lakers team can be contenders five years down the line, especially with LeBron aging.

Keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information pertaining to free agency.

