ANoyd & Statik Selektah Dream Of The Future On "Tomorrow"

ANoyd teamed up with Statik Selektah to drop off the project Yuck! this week. Statik has been on a hell of a run in 2019, and his excellence continues on his latest collaboration effort. "Tomorrow" stands out on Yuck! as a single that captures the energy of the 90s immaculately. The entire album is infused with the spirit of The Golden Age of hip-hop, but "Tomorrow" really nails the delivery of that energy.

A somber piano and boom-bap influenced percussions lay the backdrop for ANoyd to embark on a lyrical journey. The chorus on "Tomorrow" is reminiscent of something you would hear on J. Cole's The Warm Up. It's hopeful and eerie at the same time, and will immediately stick in your head.

Quotable Lyrics

Thinking I would triumph, I view it all crystal

Cause even triumph felt like a triathlon with you

painfully, you locked me out your heart but shit, I made a key

And I never stopped loving you, I hated me