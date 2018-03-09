yuck
- NewsANoyd Grabs Termanology & UFO Fev For "Kilos"Nothing but barsBy Karlton Jahmal
- NewsANoyd & Statik Selektah Dream Of The Future On "Tomorrow"Tomorrow is too lateBy Karlton Jahmal
- NewsStatik Selektah & ANoyd Come Through With Joint Effort "Yuck!"Disgustingly good.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicJoyner Lucas Vs. Logic Beef: A TimelineA play-by-play of the (mostly one-sided) feud.By E Gadsby
- MusicJoyner Lucas Follows Logic's Wife On IG After Divorce Rumors SurfaceJoyner Lucas adds insult to injury. By Mitch Findlay
- ReviewsLogic's "Bobby Tarantino II" ReviewLogic's sixth mixtape is lacking in several key areas, but overall he delivers a decently solid project that is well produced from start to finish.By Luke Hinz
- MusicLogic Appears To Be Firing Shots At Joyner Lucas On "Yuck"Logic has finally addressed Joyner Lucas on "Yuck."By Mitch Findlay