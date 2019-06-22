mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Statik Selektah & ANoyd Come Through With Joint Effort "Yuck!"

Karlton Jahmal
June 22, 2019 11:34
CoverCover

Yuck!
Anoyd & Statik Selektah

Disgustingly good.


Statik Selektah has been a busy man in 2019. He teamed up with Bun B for the project TrillStatikdropped a collaboration piece with Curren$y called Gran Turismo, and debuted an instrumental album entitled MahaloNow, Statik has teamed up with ANoyd for yet another piece of art. Their joint project is called Yuck!, and you will be disgusted at how good this album is. Running for a brief ten tracks, Yuck! features guest appearances from Nick Grant, Termanology and UFO Fev. The minimal features allow ANoyd to paint his story without much interference 

Statik's penchant of reviving 90's hip-hop vibes on his instrumentals sets the perfect backdrop for ANoyd's introspective bars. While autotune and trap beats have taken over hip-hop, Yuck! works hard to create something that doesn't sound cookie cutter. Stream ANoyd and Statik Selektah's joint effort on Spotify and Apple Music now. 

