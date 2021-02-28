New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been accused of sexual harassment by another former aide, just days after his previous accuser published a detailed account of her story on Medium. 25-year-old Charlotte Bennett now says she also experienced misconduct in the workplace while working for the Cuomo administration in 2020.

“I understood that the governor wanted to sleep with me, and felt horribly uncomfortable and scared,” Bennett told the New York Times. “And was wondering how I was going to get out of it and assumed it was the end of my job.”



Bennett's new accusation also comes after NY lawmaker Ron Kim accused the Governor of threatening his career for publicizing the nursing home scandal.

Cuomo released a statement, Saturday night, addressing the new allegations:

… Ms. Bennett’s initial impression was right: I was trying to be a mentor to her. I never made advances toward Ms. Bennett nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate,” the statement read in part. “The last thing I would ever have wanted was to make her feel any of the things that are being reported,” he said. “This situation cannot and should not be resolved in the press; I believe the best way to get to the truth is through a full and thorough outside review and I am directing all state employees to comply with that effort. I ask all New Yorkers to await the findings of the review so that they know the facts before making any judgments. I will have no further comment until the review has concluded.

