Charlotte Bennett

- PoliticsAndrew Cuomo Accuser Says He Had Staffer Complete Sexual Harassment Training For HimA former aide for Andrew Cuomo says the Governor had a staffer complete his sexual harassment training in his place.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsAndrew Cuomo Responds To Sexual Harassment Claims, Admits He "May Have Been Insensitive"Andrew Cuomo has released a statement addressing the recent string of sexual harassment allegations made against him.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsAnother Former Aide Accuses Andrew Cuomo Of Sexual HarassmentAndrew Cuomo is facing another accusation of sexual harassment.By Cole Blake