Lindsey Boylan, a former aide to Andrew Cuomo, has accused the New York governor of sexual harassment, saying that the behavior lasted for years during her time working as a staffer.

“Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched,” she wrote on Twitter, Sunday. “I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years.”

“Not knowing what to expect [was] the most upsetting part aside from knowing that no one would do a damn thing even when they saw it. No one,” she continued. “And I *know* I am not the only woman.”

Cuomo’s press secretary Caitlin Girouard responded to the accusations saying, “There is simply no truth to these claims,” according to the Associated Press.

The accusations come as Cuomo is reportedly being considered for President-elect Joe Biden's attorney general spot. Cuomo's previously said he isn't seeking a cabinet position in the Biden administration, but attorney general could be possible, according to the AP: “I have no intention to run for president or vice president, or go to the administration,” but he added that the attorney general job “is really critical, especially now.”

[Via]