Anitta's "Girl From Rio" Gets The DaBaby Treatment

At the end of April, Brazillian singer Anitta released the catchy, summer-ready single "Girl From Rio," and in less than a full month, the song's official music video has already reached 21 million views on YouTube. To help push the song to even bigger heights, Grammy-nominated artist DaBaby has officially joined the remix of the bubbling global hit.

Set to the tune of an elevator jingle, Anitta and DaBaby's new collaboration is a spicy and infectious track that leaves much of the original song intact while adding a quick and spirited verse from the Charlotte emcee. Now that the Brazillian singer has secured a cheeky verse from one of Hip-Hop's biggest acts, it's safe to say that even more fans are about to fall in love with the girl from Rio.

Listen to Anitta's "Girl From Rio" remix with DaBaby below.

Quotable Lyrics

All this time invested in my elevation to the top

Got all of these haters wishin' I would stop

In love with you, baby, wait, but maybe not

Like maybe I'm faithful, maybe I'm a thot

I'm in love with a girl that's from Rio