mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Anitta's "Girl From Rio" Gets The DaBaby Treatment

Joshua Robinson
May 21, 2021 16:37
250 Views
00
0
Anitta/Warner RecordsAnitta/Warner Records
Anitta/Warner Records

Girl From Rio
Anitta Feat. DaBaby

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

DaBaby joins the remix of Anitta's global hit "Girl From Rio."


At the end of April, Brazillian singer Anitta released the catchy, summer-ready single "Girl From Rio," and in less than a full month, the song's official music video has already reached 21 million views on YouTube. To help push the song to even bigger heights, Grammy-nominated artist DaBaby has officially joined the remix of the bubbling global hit.

Set to the tune of an elevator jingle, Anitta and DaBaby's new collaboration is a spicy and infectious track that leaves much of the original song intact while adding a quick and spirited verse from the Charlotte emcee. Now that the Brazillian singer has secured a cheeky verse from one of Hip-Hop's biggest acts, it's safe to say that even more fans are about to fall in love with the girl from Rio.

Listen to Anitta's "Girl From Rio" remix with DaBaby below.

Quotable Lyrics

All this time invested in my elevation to the top
Got all of these haters wishin' I would stop
In love with you, baby, wait, but maybe not
Like maybe I'm faithful, maybe I'm a thot
I'm in love with a girl that's from Rio

Anitta
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  250
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Anitta DaBaby
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Anitta's "Girl From Rio" Gets The DaBaby Treatment
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject