After COVID-19 forced Lollapalooza 2020 to cancel, it would appear that the festival will be returning this summer (despite previous uncertainty on the matter), taking place in Chicago's Grant Park from July 29th to August 1st. With tickets officially going on sale today, Lollapalooza has come through to unveil their stacked lineup, which features more than a few notable hip-hop stars in the mix.

We're looking at Post Malone, Tyler, The Creator, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug, Brockhampton, Kaytranada, Limp Bizkit(!), Trippie Redd, Playboi Carti, Saint JHN, Freddie Gibbs, EarthGang, Sa-Roc, Rico Nasty, Mick Jenkins, Iann Dior, Polo G, Jack Harlow, $uicideBoy$, and more.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

As for non-hip-hop talent, Lollapalooza has it covered with Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Marshmello, Journey, Modest Mouse, Band Of Horses, Jimmy Eat World, Angels & Airwaves, Young The Giant, and many more. You can check out the full lineup of performers below, courtesy of Lollapalooza's Twitter page. At this time, the schedule has yet to be unveiled on a day-by-day basis, though it seems as Post Malone and Tyler will be granted headlining slots given their presence at the top of the marquee.

Should you be interested in securing a ticket for the upcoming festival's triumphant return, you can buy your ticket right here at 12PM CMT, or 1PM EST. It should be noted that those planning on hitting Lollapalooza will need to have received full vaccination or otherwise test negative for COVID-19 within twenty-four hours of attending, as per a statement from the organizers shared by Complex.

Are you excited for the return of festival season? If so, how do you grade the lineup to Lollapalooza 2021?