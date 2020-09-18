mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Anitta Taps Cardi B & Myke Towers For Bilingual Single "Me Gusta"

Erika Marie
September 18, 2020 01:46
176 Views
23
2
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Me Gusta
Anitta Feat. Myke Towers & Cardi B

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

Cardi has stated that when she was first presented with the track, she couldn't get it out of her head.


Hips will certainly be shaking to this one. Days ago, Anitta announced that her new single "Me Gusta" would feature artists Myke Towers and Cardi B, and now the bilingual track has been delivered. Brazilian superstar Anitta continues to take the world by storm with the help of her 49 million Instagram followers, so this powerhouse trio is sure to snag a top spot on the charts with their collaboration. "Me Gusta" arrives on the trail of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP," and single that continues to take over social media platforms like TikTok while reigning at the top of the Billboard charts.

"I really love this song.... I don't get on a song the same day I hear it. Like, I gotta listen to it a couple of times. But as soon as I heard the song, at the end of the night, while I was going to sleep, I kept repeating the hook in my head," Cardi said of Anitta's single. "You guys know how I love Spanish music, you guys know how I love Brazilian funk, and I'm just really excited." Stream Anitta's "Me Gusta" featuring Myke Towers and Cardi B and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

He like to eat the cake like it's my b-day (B-day)
To' lo día' es mi cumpleaño' (-año')
Boy, I like it rough, don't take it easy (Easy)
Gangsta, yeah, I like it in the bando

Anitta
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  3
  2
  176
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Anitta Myke Towers Cardi B
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Anitta Taps Cardi B & Myke Towers For Bilingual Single "Me Gusta"
23
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject