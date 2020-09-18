Anitta Taps Cardi B & Myke Towers For Bilingual Single "Me Gusta"

Hips will certainly be shaking to this one. Days ago, Anitta announced that her new single "Me Gusta" would feature artists Myke Towers and Cardi B, and now the bilingual track has been delivered. Brazilian superstar Anitta continues to take the world by storm with the help of her 49 million Instagram followers, so this powerhouse trio is sure to snag a top spot on the charts with their collaboration. "Me Gusta" arrives on the trail of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP," and single that continues to take over social media platforms like TikTok while reigning at the top of the Billboard charts.

"I really love this song.... I don't get on a song the same day I hear it. Like, I gotta listen to it a couple of times. But as soon as I heard the song, at the end of the night, while I was going to sleep, I kept repeating the hook in my head," Cardi said of Anitta's single. "You guys know how I love Spanish music, you guys know how I love Brazilian funk, and I'm just really excited." Stream Anitta's "Me Gusta" featuring Myke Towers and Cardi B and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

He like to eat the cake like it's my b-day (B-day)

To' lo día' es mi cumpleaño' (-año')

Boy, I like it rough, don't take it easy (Easy)

Gangsta, yeah, I like it in the bando