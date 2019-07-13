The internet has a tendency of putting a huge spotlight on unknown characters. Some of them deserve attention while others are better off being a regular joe like the rest of us. Unfortunately, a viral video of a man who went ballistic in a New York bagel shop has made him an internet celebrity of sorts. To recap, the man, who is now known as the Angry Bagel Shop man, went on a misogynistic rant towards the staff -- largely due to his 5'0" stature -- before a man tackled him to the ground. But in a recent interview, he revealed that he's not only misogynistic but an all-around American bigot at heart.

Chris Morgan was roaming the streets of New York when a TMZ camera guy spotted him and decided to ask him a few questions. Off the bat, the cameraman asked Morgan if he considered himself a misogynist. "What does that mean? Like, egotistical?" He replied before the cameraman gave him a definition. "I won't lie, most of them, yeah, because I don't trust any of them," he replied.

The cameraman then went onto ask Morgan if he considers himself homophobic or racist. The bagel dude said he doesn't have a problem with gay people but he just doesn't want him touching his private parts. I'm not sure if anyone told him this but if women aren't willing to touch his private parts, I doubt gay men are either.

Morgan later admitted to using the N-word but refuted that he's racist by any means. "No, I have black friends," he said before saying that he'd use the word if someone stole from him or did him wrong.

Peep the ridiculous interview below.