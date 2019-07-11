Let's be completely honest here, short men really do be getting life's short end of the stick more often than not. Though being "vertically challenged" is not an automatic death sentence for a man, an article by The Conversation reveals "Eight Reasons Why Short Men Come Up Short," including in depth statistics that show they tend to be seen as "less powerful," therefore tend to be "poorer," and of course lest we forget, "women prefer taller men." Though this is not strictly true, we'd be lying if we said there didn't exist some social injustices towards shorter men (especially in the dating arena).

This seemed to be the case for one particular man who has now gone viral after a clip of him going on a misogynistic rant started making its rounds around the internet, bringing to life another two of The Conversation's article's claims: "Shorter people feel less secure and likeable," and "short men are more likely to commit a violent crime" - or what has usually been dubbed as a "Napoleon Complex." The video sees the small man explosively lashing out at customers over his inability to attract a woman. He can be seen having quite the rant, mentioning his lack of success with women on dating websites because of his height. “Why is it OK for women to say, ‘Oh, you’re five-feet’ on dating sites? You should be dead. That’s OK?” the man shouted at female customers at the Long Island Bagel Boss location in the 45-second clip posted on Twitter. According to the store's manager, Patty, it all started when a female employee who was serving him, smiled at him, triggering an eruptive response. "Why are you smiling at me?” he allegedly said, with Patty adding “he started saying it’s because I’m short and nobody wants me.” After the female employee tried calming him down by telling him that no one had said any of what he was claiming the "women on the dating sites" told him, he replied “You think I’m making that shit up? Everywhere I go I get the same f*cking smirk with the biting lip.”

The angry man could then be seen entering into an exchange with a much taller male customer, who was asking him to calm down, only to end up being tackled by a third man, after the loudmouth tells him to "shut the f*ck up."