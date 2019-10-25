Angela Yee and Gucci Mane have been going at it for the past two weeks. Well, not really going at it but there professional and personal relationship has been questioned immensely in recent times. Gucci went on a tirade against her during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God who co-hosts the Breakfast Club alongside DJ Envy and Angela Yee. He even went as far saying that he would slap the shit out of DJ Envy if he ever stepped to him.

The whole beef started when Gucci suggested that Angela Yee attempted to him up for a d*ck appointment back in the day, a claim that Yee has unequivocally denied. She's responded to the claims, even going as far as claiming Gucci didn't want to apologize to her publicly. Unfortunately, she and Gucci are still answering questions about this and she made it clear that she's not interested in Gucci Mane whatsoever.

"I just don't really care. It doesn't affect me, like, it's not going to affect anything we have going on. I'mma just continue to do my job," she said to Too Fab. "Every now and then, some person does something... somebody says something crazy about us and then they get a little press out of it. And then life continues... As long as he said we didn't actually do anything, I'm fine."

Adding, "Just google what he looked like in 2009."

Peep the clip below.