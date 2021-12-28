Andrew Cuomo will not face criminal charges for the two allegations of misconduct against the former Governor of New York, according to the Westchester County District Attorney, Mimi Rocah. Despite not pursuing further reprimanding action, Rocah says the claims are "credible."

One woman, identified as Trooper 1 in the Attorney General's Report, alleged that Cuomo asked her if he could kiss her while she was a member of his detail. Being afraid to say no, she says she responded "sure," to which Cuomo remarked, "something to the effect of, 'oh, I'm not supposed to do that' or 'unless that's against the rules."'



The other allegation comes from a woman who says Cuomo grabbed her arm and kissed her on the cheek without asking for permission during an event at White Plains High School.

"Our investigation found credible evidence to conclude that the alleged conduct in both instances described above did occur," Rocah said in a statmenet on Tuesday. "However, in both instances, my Office has determined that, although the allegations and witnesses were credible, and the conduct concerning, we cannot pursue criminal charges due to the statutory requirements of the criminal laws of New York. This conclusion is unrelated to any possible civil liability which is beyond the scope of a District Attorney's jurisdiction, which focuses solely on criminal laws."

The statement continued: "We continue to recognize the bravery of the women and witnesses who have cooperated with law enforcement and we remain committed to supporting them and all survivors. As in all cases of alleged misconduct, my Office will investigate such claims irrespective of the position or status of the accusers or the accused. We thank the Attorney General, the State Assembly and our sister DA Offices for their collaboration and cooperation."

