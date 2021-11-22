Andrew Cuomo Report Reveals Former Governor Engaged In “Extremely Disturbing” Behaviour

Just a few months after former New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, the NY State Assembly Judiciary Committee has released its report. Chairman Charles Lavine has described the report as “a historic undertaking” that showcases the politician’s problematic behaviour.

“The former governor’s conduct—as shown in this report—is extremely disturbing and is indicative of someone who is not fit for office,” Lavine shared in a statement on Monday. “I hope this report helps New Yorkers further understand the seriousness of the allegations that have been made and serves to guide us to a more ethical and responsible government. New Yorkers deserve no less.”

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

The 63-page report hones in on “multiple instances” of sexual harassment, information about Cuomo failing to be fully transparent when disclosing the number of nursing home residents that died due to COVID-19, as well as the use of New York state resources and property in service of a Cuomo book from 2020.

The Queens-born public figure has had 12 women (seven of whom have been confirmed to have been employees of the state) come forward with allegations of sexual harassment, sexual assault, and other forms of misconduct.

Last month, we reported that Cuomo had officially been charged with forcible touching – a class A misdemeanour – and could face up to a year in prison, or three years of probation if found guilty. “I see the world through the eyes of my daughters... I have seen the look in their eyes and the expression on their faces and it hurt,” the 63-year-old said in his August resignation speech.

Read the full report here, and check back in with HNHH at a later date for more updates on Andrew Cuomo.

[Via]