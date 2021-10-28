Former Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo has been criminally charged after facing multiple sexual misconduct allegations, TMZ reports. Albany prosecutors revealed that the politician has been charged with forcible touching, also known as a Class A misdemeanor. The alleged victim remains anonymous, but this is the first official criminal charge brought against Cuomo since he resigned from his position back in August.

“I see the world through the eyes of my daughters... I have seen the look in their eyes and the expression on their faces and it hurt,” the 63-year-old said during his resignation speech. At the time, a 168-page report had been made available to the public, confirming that Cuomo had “groped, kissed, and/or made inappropriate comments to current and former governmental staffers.”

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Shortly before the New Yorker stepped down from his position, the state’s Attorney General, Letitia James shared that the five month investigation that she’d been conducting found that Cuomo had sexually harassed at least eleven women.

The former Governor received major backlash when he tried to dismiss his inappropriate and perverse behaviour, blaming it on his Italian heritage and the age which he had grown up in. “I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances,” he said. “I am 63 years old. I’ve lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am.”

According to TMZ, if he is found guilty, Cuomo could face up to a year in jail, or three years probation.

Stay tuned to HNHH for all the latest regarding the former Governor’s misconduct case.

