If there has ever been a reason for Anderson .Paak to let fly a triumphant "Yes Lord!", now is certainly the time. Following the release of his recent single "Leave The Door Open," a joint effort from his and Bruno Mars' new band Silk Sonic, Anderson quickly found himself basking the glow of the spotlight. Possibly more so than ever before, talented an artist though he may be. After all, there are few with as much universal appeal as Bruno Mars, a man with thirty gold, platinum, and diamond plaques to his name.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

A little over a week since its release, "Leave The Door Open" has since settled in and gotten cozy in the Hot 100, occupying a top-five position at that. In fact, were it not for Drake's Scary Hours 2 occupying the first three spots, perhaps .Paak and Mars might have even debuted at number one. Either way, landing at four is an impressive milestone all the same. The placement marks the first of .Paak's career, and the Aftermath signee recently took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone accordingly.

"Ima stretch this goose neck to The moooon!!" captions .Paak, sharing some celebratory words on Instagram. "All I can say is thank you!!!! To have a song like this debut in the hot 100 ( my first song to ever make it up there ) is truly amazing. It can’t happen without hard work and yalls support. Thanks for pushing everyone to greatness @brunomars and showing us new heights! I’ll never come down!! Let’s keep rising! We love you for this!!! Y’all gonna have me faded all damn week!!"

Congratulations to Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars, and don't be surprised to see their upcoming album succeed at the same pace as its lead single. Stay tuned for more information on that project as it surfaces.