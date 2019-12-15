Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals Funk Around On "Gidget"

The Free Nationals debut album is a piece of art. The funk and groove-laden project has a classic vibe and may be one of the best albums of the year. The eponymous album features several guests, but of course, Anderson .Paak's appearance stands out. The Free Nationals and .Paak are tied together; the group functioned as Anderson's band before dropping their own album. On the track "Gidget" we are treated to that vintage sound that .Paak sounds the best over.

The Free Nationals and .Paak performed "Gidget" live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month. The live rendition was a pleasure to watch, but we're glad we have a CDQ version to bump at home now. The track sounds both old school and fresh at the same time, effectively bridging the gap between classic R&B and funk and today's pop vibe. This is that Sunday morning music that makes you feel good all over.

Quotable Lyrics

All that booty is gold

All my secrets are sound

All the work that she done

Is still yet to be found

Is it worth it in the long run

When all is coming short of the crown?