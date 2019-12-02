Jimmy Fallon always has the dopest guests...especially ones who make the people smile. Well, this performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is sure to make faces light up at home and bodies move to the beat as well. The Free Nationals and Anderson .Paak performed their unreleased single "Gidget" off of the group's upcoming self-titled album, and now we know for certain that it will definitely be worth the wait. The song is filled with so much energy and was performed exactly the same way live on stage. It's a feel-good track which is sometimes a rarity.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The chorus sings "sweet Gidget, sweet Gidget, what happened? You don't love me now. Sweet Gidget, sweet Gidget, don't tell me, you don't love me now." The entire song is upbeat, so even though we don't know why Gidget doesn't love him anymore the song still leaves you with a positive vibe.

Check out the performance below and get a glimpse of what's to come on the album. Free Nationals is set for a December 13th release date so we're just over a week away from hearing more new music. If you're digging this track make sure to check out the rest of the album when it drops.