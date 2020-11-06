Just about an hour ago, President Donald Trump hosted a press conference at the White House where he claimed to the American people that he had won the election. The President alleges that the Democratic Party is actively trying to completely steal the election away from him and that illegal ballots are being counted in key states. This comes after numerous tweets in which the President urged to stop the count where he is winning, and continue the count where he is losing.

"If you count the legal vote, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us," said before trying to claim that the US election has been corrupted by the Democrats. Trump even went so far as to say that the polls were purposed skewed in Biden's favor and that outside forces are conspiring to get him out of the White House. This is consistent with what Trump said on election night, claiming "All of sudden, everything just stopped. This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country."

Darren Hauck/Getty Images

Due to the inaccuracies in Trump's speech, numerous networks cut away from the President. CNN was one of the networks that did this although they stayed on the President for longer than other channels such as MSNBC. When CNN returned, anchor Anderson Cooper was shocked by the President's speech and likened him to an "obese turtle," stating that the President is looking like a sore loser.

"That is the President of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world and we see him like an obese turtle on his back, flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over," Cooper said.

As it stands, the votes are still being counted in numerous states, including Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina, and Alaska. Based on current trends, Biden is expected to win the White House, although a winner won't be declared for some time.