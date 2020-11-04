The polls may be closed for the U.S. presidential election, but this is far from over. There have been tens of millions of people watching in real-time to learn the fate of the 46th presidential seat, but it's reported that it could be days before all votes are counted. This election has seen an increase in mail-in votes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making predictions and early calls of victory unreliable. Former Vice President Joe Biden addressed his supporters in Wilmington, Delaware this evening (November 3) after all polls had shut down to say that he is optimistic about the outcome of the election.



Drew Angerer / Staff / Getty Images

"We feel good about where we are, we really do," said Biden. "I'm here to tell you tonight that we believe we're on track to win this election. We knew because of the unprecedented early vote, mail-in vote, that it's gonna take a while. We're gonna have to be patient until the hard work of tallying votes is finished and it ain't over until every vote is counted. Every ballot is counted."

Biden then vocalized his positive outlook for various states before saying "it's not my place or Donald Trump's place to declare who's won this election. That's the decision of the American people, but I'm optimistic about this outcome." Meanwhile, Trump shared on Twitter that he would soon be making a statement, as well.

"We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!" tweeted the President. Watch Biden's speech below.