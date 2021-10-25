Aminé Drops Off Bouncy New Single, "Charmander"

Any longtime gamer will tell you that the Pokémon video game series for the original GameBoy and GameBoy color was an absolute game-changer. Bringing the fabled card game to life and revolutionizing handheld gaming in the process, the Pokémon series cemented itself as a pillar of culture and still inspires new content across all media, more than two decades after the game's initial release.

Today, Limbo rapper Aminé came through with the latest tribute to Pokémon, dropping his new single "Charmander," which features an electronic instrumental reminiscent of the GameBoy game's original music.

Highlighted by a repeating, high-pitched hook about Amine's time "living on an island," "Charmander" is a charming song, perfect for one of those days where the sun is shining and there's a breeze that's just right. Mixing a fun hook with bars about sipping champagne and hiding away with a blunt, Aminé puts his personality on display and gives a little insight as to where he's been since dropping the deluxe version of Limbo last December.

Quotable Lyrics

Look, my energy's priceless

Told my jeweler, ice this

I'm way too decisive

Don't catch that ego-itis

When I'm up in London everybody say, 'your highness'

Not because I'm royal but because I be the highest

Check out "Charmander" below and let us know what you think in the comments.