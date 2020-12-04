mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Aminé Releases "Limbo" Deluxe Edition Featuring Valee, Toosii, & Saba

Alex Zidel
December 04, 2020 08:50
Aminé releases seven new songs on the "Limbo" deluxe, including features from Valee, Toosii, and Saba.


Aminé went into Limbo with the intention of proving himself as a rapper. In recent years, the Portland-based artist has shown the world that he can come through with platinum-selling hits. For Limbo, he wanted to earn respect by rapping his ass off though, which he successfully does on songs like "Woodlawn", "Kobe", and "Pressure In My Palms". 

Last week, Aminé announced that, before the year closes out, he's unloading even more new music from his Limbo sessions, dropping the deluxe edition with seven additional tracks. The deluxe arrives today with new features from Valee, Saba, and Toosii, as well as production from Pi'erre Bourne, Pasqué, and more.

Listen to the creative star do his thing on the new deluxe version below and let us know how you're vibing to it in the comments.

New Songs On The Limbo Tracklist:

1. Mrs. Clean
2. Zack & Cody (feat. Valee)
3. Gelato
4. Talk (feat. Saba)
5. Chicken (feat. Toosii)
6. Buzzin
7. Solid

Aminé portland new music LIMBO deluxe Valee Toosii Saba Pi'erre Bourne
