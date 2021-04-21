Dedicated fans will go all out for their favorite artists and Aminé's supporters recently brought him to tears. Every fanbase, no matter who the popular artist may be, has those few fans that have been by their side from day one. They often make themselves known but not many link to form an exclusive crew like those who have apparently been admirers of Aminé since he began his career.

The rapper shared a series of touching photos to his Instagram page that showed a certificate along with hand-written letters from his fans. Aminé also shared a selfie where he's seen crying because the act of kindness affected him so heavily.

"By far one of the best presents i’ve ever received in my life," he wrote in the caption. "There’s a group of fans that have been rockin w me from day one, they call themselves the 27. They really bought me a star for my birthday and wrote me very very sweet letters.... tried my best not to cry."

A few of his friends jumped in his comments to show that they were just as touched by the gift. Ski Mask the Slump God, Rico Nasty, and Jessie Reyez were just a few responses from the thousands who were moved by the gesture. Check it out below.