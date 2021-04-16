Dwyane Wade is now officially a part-owner of the Utah Jazz which is a move that was announced today. Not many people saw this one coming especially when you consider how Wade spent the vast majority of his career with the Miami Heat. Regardless, Wade now has a seat at the table and this move is certainly a historic one that many Jazz fans and players will be happy about. In fact, Wade recently commented on the move and what it means to him.

"This goes way beyond the dream I had to just play basketball in the NBA," Wade said per ESPN. "I've seen Shaq do it in Sacramento. I've seen Grant Hill do it in Atlanta. I've seen Jordan do it in Charlotte. If this partnership is going to be anything like my relationship is with Ryan, there are going to be a lot of things that I'll want to be involved in. Unfortunately, people in my community don't get this opportunity, and I do not take it lightly to have this opportunity. To make real change, this is where you have to be -- at the top -- and Ryan knows that. I'm thankful for him, and I know too that I bring a lot to this partnership outside of just my basketball knowledge and skills."

Today, the Jazz played against the Indiana Pacers and ended up winning despite an injury to Donovan Mitchell. Wade was in attendance before the game and he ended up getting a massive ovation from all of the fans who were in attendance. Of course, there weren't a lot of people at the game, however, it was enough to put a big smile on D-Wade's face.

Hopefully, today's win is a sign of things to come for Wade's journey into ownership.

