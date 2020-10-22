There was a time in Hip Hop history when Amber Rose and Kanye West were a power couple. The pair jet-setted around the world and showed up on red carpets displaying their cringeworthy affections, but like many other famous couples, their romance fizzled out. Back in 2015, Kanye sat down with The Breakfast Club and took a jab at his ex, claiming that he had to take "30 showers" after breaking up with her. Amber Rose revisited that comment during her recent interview with No Jumper.



Rob Loud / Stringer / Getty Images

"Let me ask you a question: you're famous for 10 years. You date a whole bunch of girls. Everyone has nice things to say about you but one person that obviously has a problem with everybody has something negative to say about you. You can do the math at that point. It's just, I don't know." Adam22 told Rose that at the time, Kanye's comment came across as "slut-shaming."

Amber said that's a clear sign of narcissism. "You spend years with someone, you take them around the world, you buy them all the jewelry. You shout out to the world how much you love them and how much fun you have with this person and then the person decides that this isn't what they want their life to be. I opted out. I don't want my life to be like that. I'm not that type of person."

She added that Kanye may make some remarks "to make his wife more comfortable," but the "30 showers" line was a low blow. "You took me around the world. Since when do you need 30 showers? I can see if it was a one-night thing and you want to slut-shame me. Okay." She also added that for 10 years, West has "bullied" her.

"He just called me a prostitute at his rally," Rose said. "He called me a prostitute. Ten years later. Just leave me alone. I don't talk about you. Obviously, it comes up in interviews 'cause it's a big part of why I'm famous so I try to give good interviews and not shying away from that, but at the same time it's like, bro. Just leave me alone." Check out Amber on No Jumper below.