The Lambs are are grieving the end of Mariah Carey's "The Butterfly Returns" residency in Las Vegas. The superstar singer has been gracing the stage at Caeser Palace's The Colosseum. The long-running show began back in July 2018, and Saturday (February 29) will be Carey's last concert. There are plenty of celebrities who are making their way to Las Vegas to watch Mariah in action before she takes her final bow, including Amber Rose.



The proud mother made sure she caught Mariah Carey's "The Butterfly Returns" performance and while at The Colosseum, Amber was able to snap a photo with the singer. "When you’re both light skinned, bright skinned multiracial goddesses but one is talented and the other one is a hoe 😍 @mariahcarey Love you MiMi! Last night was Amazing!" Amber wrote along with the picture.

Amber's caption was a hit among her friends who thought the head-tatted model's quip was funny. Others, however, tried turning Amber's words into a colorist issue. A few people jumped on her comments to call the caption "ignorant," but Amber has developed the reputation of being a person who isn't limited by political correctness. Take a look at the photo of the two women below.