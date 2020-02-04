The feud between Nick Cannon and Eminem continues over a decade after it initially began. The talk show host and the rapper have fired shots at each other over Mariah Carey since the late 2000s and things picked back up in December when Em fired shots on Fat Joe's "Lord Above." Nick Cannon came to the defense of his baby mother and released several diss songs towards Em.

In the most recent segment with DJ Vlad, Nick Cannon revealed that he was really on the hunt for Eminem. On "Lord Above," Eminem rapped, "Tried to tell him this chick's a nutjob 'fore he got his jewels clipped/ Almost got my caboose kicked." Turns out, that was actually true. "I went lookin' for that mothafucka," Nick said about his trip to Detroit. It was the weekend of the BET Awards and Nick and Mariah were both managed by Chris Lighty, who was also managing 50 Cent, at the time. Eminem doesn't actually live in Detroit but in the state of Michigan so Nick failed in his efforts.

Nick also explained that Eminem was once working with Emanual Steward for an upcoming boxing movie. He said that at one point, he ran into Steward who said Em's ready to fight him in the boxing ring.

