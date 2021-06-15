The latest trailer for Amazon's Prime Day Show features a few notable musical guests. H.E.R., Kid Cudi, and Billie Eilish are all a part of the lineup for Amazon's three-day special event. The trailer gives audiences a look at what to expect from each artist as they take the stage.

Based on what's revealed so far, H.E.R.'s performance experience looks to bring her signature elegance. Her segment of the special is set to take place in the classic Dunbar Hotel in Los Angeles, which closed down in the 1970s. The historic site will transform as a backdrop for the "Damage" singer during her portion of the Amazon special.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

When Kid Cudi hits the screen, he intends to take the viewers on an out-of-this-world experience. Cudi's performance will see the Man on the Moon III rapper teaming up with International Space Orchestra to deliver what looks to be a very unique experience. In the trailer, viewers can see Kid Cudi dripped in an orange NASA jumpsuit while his song "Tequila Shots" plays in the background.

Billie Eilish's part of the three-day special will feature more cinematic elements. The "Ocean Eyes" singer looks to bring a Paris-based aesthetic to her performance. In the trailer, Eilish delivers a rendition of "Lost Cause," while wandering many Parisian locations.

Audiences can catch Amazon's three-day Prime Day Show special when it drops on June 17th. Who's performance are you looking forward to the most?

