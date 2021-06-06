Timothee Chalamet and Kid Cudi's friendship is still strong.



John Sciulli/Getty Images

On June 5th, Kid Cudi posted to his Instagram a gift he had received from longtime friend, Timothee Chalamet. The Beautiful Boy actor gave him an action figure of his character from the much anticipated 2021 film Dune. The long delayed film is set to be released on October 1st of this year.

On the side of the box, Chalamet wrote "To the true master of the universe. The moon man...Kid Cudi. With humanity, Paul Atreides." Paul Atreides is the name of Chalamet's character from the upcoming film Dune. Social media users were in awe over the exchange.

The Lady Bird actor and Day N Nite rapper have been friends for the past couple of years. They even spent Kid Cudi's 2019 birthday together with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and Pete Davidson also in attendance. They were spotted hanging out on numerous occasions, including the March 2020 dinner for GQ Magazine.

The two have also been fans of each other for quite some time. From speaking fondly of each other in interviews, to shouting each other out on social media, these two friends are consistently supportive of one another. Audiences can expect Chalamet's upcoming film to drop in October. While fans can listen to Cudi's latest project Man On the Moon III: The Chosen, which was dropped in December of last year.

