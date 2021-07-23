mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Alina Baraz Drops Intimate "Alone With You"

Joe Abrams
July 23, 2021 12:32
Alone With You
Alina Baraz

"Alone With You" is Alina Baraz's first single as an independent artist.


R&B singer Alina Baraz made waves in 2020 with the release of her debut album It Was Divine, featuring collaborations with Nas, Smino, 6LACK, and Khalid. The emerging singer certainly proved herself as a force to be reckoned with, though largely stayed out of the spotlight this year. However, after linking up with UnitedMasters and becoming an independent artist, Baraz has finally treated fans to a new track with the passionate "Alone with You."

"Alone with You" feels as intimate as the title suggests, with lush production and a gentle lead melody from Baraz. The track finds Baraz in the peak of a carefree relationship, finding that she's "home with you,/ no matter the place." Whether they're just going for a drive or dancing, there's no place Baraz would rather be. 

Baraz's voice is definitely a showstopper on the track as well with it's airiness and pleasant tone. Whether you're in a similar relationship or seeking one, "Alone With You" is certain to set the mood. 

Check out the song below as well as out R&B SEASON playlist on Spotify for more.

Quotable Lyrics

Alone with you
That's all that it take
I'm home with you
No matter the place

